Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 24,000.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $189,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg Fitchitt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,267.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

HHC opened at $52.00 on Friday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.00.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

