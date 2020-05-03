NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.