Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 70,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Mosaic stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.70. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

