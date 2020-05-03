Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,028 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 661.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

