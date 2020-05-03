Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after buying an additional 443,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after buying an additional 43,990 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $45.64 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

