Strs Ohio Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $109,929,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 2,331.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 867,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,222 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Amdocs by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 546,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Amdocs by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 403,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $63.12 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

