Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.