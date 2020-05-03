Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,647 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 511,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VNO stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.64%.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

