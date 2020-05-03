Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

BK stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

