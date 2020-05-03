Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Discovery Communications worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

