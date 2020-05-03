Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Stake Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.