Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $180,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.