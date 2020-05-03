Cwm LLC Buys 2,397 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,259.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $67.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

