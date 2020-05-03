Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Cfra cut their price objective on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $13.93 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

