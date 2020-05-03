Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,343 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 163.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $542,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,866.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,852,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

SMH stock opened at $127.43 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $152.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.08.

