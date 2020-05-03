Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 110,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 387,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $471.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANIK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. First Analysis raised Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

