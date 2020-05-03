Whittier Trust Co. Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Telefonica by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the first quarter worth $210,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 214.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Telefonica S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts predict that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

