Whittier Trust Co. Invests $60,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,433,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,253,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 11,397.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,645,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after buying an additional 2,622,585 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after buying an additional 1,500,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after buying an additional 704,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of BRX opened at $11.10 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.