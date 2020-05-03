Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 166,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LANC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.19. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $166.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.