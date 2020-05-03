Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 6,989 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Omnicell worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $30,171,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,894.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 135,628 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,470,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,143,000 after acquiring an additional 99,580 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 5.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,241,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 134,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,998 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

