AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,629. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

NYSE:ABC opened at $86.38 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

