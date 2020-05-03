First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FRC opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

