Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 828 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Savior LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 9,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $901,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.95.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.