Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,614,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 188,295 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,307,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

