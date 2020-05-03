Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 9,922 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,021,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGI stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

