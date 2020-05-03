Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $39,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Godaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $158,814.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,842 shares of company stock worth $9,503,010. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $65.82 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

