Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,202,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,728 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $37,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Edward Jones lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

