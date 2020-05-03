Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,725 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Twilio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Shares of TWLO opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.95. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.