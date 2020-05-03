Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Hess worth $37,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 592,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HES opened at $44.28 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,582 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,169 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

