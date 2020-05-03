Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,036 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.65% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $39,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 52.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 127.6% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

