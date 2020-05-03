Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 268,076 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Pembina Pipeline worth $39,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

PBA stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

