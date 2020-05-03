Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 144,417 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,654,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $39,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

