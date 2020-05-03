Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $39,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.39.

PKG stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

