Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,610,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,934,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.78% of Ingersoll-Rand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

