Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 80,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Restaurant Brands International worth $40,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

