Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.11 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $41,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after acquiring an additional 148,387 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,737 shares of company stock worth $3,695,183 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

