Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,002 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $42,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

ONEOK stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In related news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 27,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,310.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

