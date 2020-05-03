Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.