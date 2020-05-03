Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

