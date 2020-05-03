Signaturefd LLC Has $38,000 Stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,039.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $22.49 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

