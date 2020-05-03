Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Sells $1,227,375.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Jeffrey York sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $1,227,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,660.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

