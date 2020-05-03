Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $550,690.00 in Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $550,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 163,035 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $5,859,477.90.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,587,338.34.

Ares Management stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Corp has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ares Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 99,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ares Management by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,037,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

