Biechele Royce Advisors Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

