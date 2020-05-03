Strs Ohio Has $980,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,926,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after buying an additional 940,566 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,935,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $97,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet cut W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

