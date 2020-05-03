Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $540,921.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,074. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

