Signaturefd LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter.

ICF opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.11. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

