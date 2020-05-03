First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 983 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

