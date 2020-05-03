Cwm LLC Buys 3,501 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 125,463 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.63%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 236,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

