Cwm LLC Buys 7,200 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 317,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

