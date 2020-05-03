Cwm LLC Sells 2,347 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $95.89 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average is $110.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

